Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $2,240,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.