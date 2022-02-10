Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,746 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

