Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.79. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 97,397 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

