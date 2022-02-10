Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASC stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

