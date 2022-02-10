Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.43

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 8797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.