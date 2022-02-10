Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 222,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.