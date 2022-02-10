ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.70.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCB. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ARCB opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

