Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Aramark updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.350-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,853. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Get Aramark alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.