Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.40.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. 155,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

