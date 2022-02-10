Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.