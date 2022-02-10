Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $55.30

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.30, but opened at $51.93. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 742 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.