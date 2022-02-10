Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

