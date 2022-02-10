Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

ARI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 14,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

