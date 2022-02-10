Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
ARI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 14,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
