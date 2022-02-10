APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 292.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

