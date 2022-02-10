Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

