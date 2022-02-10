Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $37.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.19 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.53 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $468.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 1-year low of $287.40 and a 1-year high of $472.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

