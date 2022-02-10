Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.81) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,075 ($41.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

AAL opened at GBX 3,550 ($48.01) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,000.75. The company has a market capitalization of £47.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.