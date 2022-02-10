Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.81) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,075 ($41.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

AAL opened at GBX 3,550 ($48.01) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,000.75. The company has a market capitalization of £47.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

