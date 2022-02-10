Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,075 ($41.58) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.81) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,556 ($48.09) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,155.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,000.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Insiders have bought a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

