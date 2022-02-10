Andrew Agg Acquires 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($203.52).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,067.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 985.05. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,105.69 ($14.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.22).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

