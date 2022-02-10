Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of AVXL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 1,357,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,011. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $892.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

