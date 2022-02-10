AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.82% of AnaptysBio worth $50,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.32 million, a P/E ratio of 115.54 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

