Analyzing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Profound Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.21%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 27.32 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.91 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Profound Medical beats Treace Medical Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.