Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Target Price at C$11.39

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.30. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$973.13 million and a PE ratio of -28.10.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.