Analysts Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $27.42

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several research analysts have commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

