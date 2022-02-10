Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Price Target at $75.45

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Stantec stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stantec by 114.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Stantec by 608.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 288,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

