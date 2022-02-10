Analysts Set RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 103,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

