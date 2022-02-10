Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $21.14

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.47. 14,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

