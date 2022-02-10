Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $647.50

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $647.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 270,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.