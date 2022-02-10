Analysts Set N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) PT at $16.63

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get N-able alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $621,625,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

NABL stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.