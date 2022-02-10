Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $556.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

