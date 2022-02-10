Analysts Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $173.83

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.95. 16,448,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,454,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $138.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

