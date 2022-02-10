Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT at $1,197.25

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,197.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,280 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

ANFGF remained flat at $$16.80 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

