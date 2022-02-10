Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Shares of AMG opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.96. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

