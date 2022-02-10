Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. Raymond James upped their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42. Ping Identity has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also

