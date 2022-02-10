Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.87. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $219.25 on Thursday. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.60.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

