Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $970.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.60 million and the lowest is $968.27 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $873.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.