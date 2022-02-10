Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 8,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,047. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.