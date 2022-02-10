Analysts Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

PPTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

PPTA opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

