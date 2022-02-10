Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $67.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.80 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $119.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $328.73 million, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NCMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 722,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

