Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $16.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 billion and the highest is $16.77 billion. HP posted sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

