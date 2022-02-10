Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $6.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.27 and the lowest is $5.92. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $5.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $319.16. The stock had a trading volume of 655,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.24.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

