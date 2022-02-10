American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

