American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as low as C$4.02. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 77,356 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOT.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.07.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,303,844.80. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,215 over the last quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

