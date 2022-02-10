American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,405,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

