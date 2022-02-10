American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

