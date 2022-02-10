American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 134.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

