American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,402 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.