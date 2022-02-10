American Century Companies Inc. Has $447,000 Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 31,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $337.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

