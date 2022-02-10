American Century Companies Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of LSI Industries worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYTS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $129,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

LYTS stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.