American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,499 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

